Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi, will approach the Supreme Court to scrap the bail of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi. This follows the Meghalaya High Court upholding her bail, a decision Vipin fears will embolden criminals.

'Will Approach Supreme Court,' Says Victim's Brother

Brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, Vipin Raghuvanshi, on Tuesday said he will approach the Supreme Court and demand that the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail be scrapped. This comes after the Meghalaya High Court on June 29 upheld a trial court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

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Speaking to ANI on the Court's decision, Vipin Raghuvanshi said that he has no hopes with Shillong Police and the Meghalaya government. "We will not appeal before the High Court now; we will approach the Supreme Court and demand that her bail be scrapped. We have no hopes with Shillong Police and Meghalaya Govt...Looking at Sonam, Siya killed her fiance Ketan in Pune. Taking her example, women will commit crimes like this. Granting bail would embolden them..." he said.

He further added that Sonam's lawyer is working hard to get her bail. He added, "...Sonam's lawyer is working hard to get her bail because he must be getting paid to work for it. He has been working hard for a year now, so he must be definitely getting paid for it. Our lawyer, the one representing Raja's side, has not been helped financially and I feel that is why he is unable to say anything there. Sonam's lawyer is taking advantage of this."

Police Chargesheet Names 5 Accused

Earlier, the Meghalaya Police filed the chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case against five accused in the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong. Along with the chargesheet, substantial material evidence and enclosures have also been filed in the court. The police named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and have been booked under Section 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Case Background: Honeymoon Murder

Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who went to Meghalaya on his honeymoon along with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was found dead in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2, 2025. Sonam, who had been missing for many days, was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Later, as part of its investigation, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of its investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others. (ANI)