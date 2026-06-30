The mother of a 26-year-old physiotherapist found dead in Chikkaballapur alleges her daughter was traced and murdered by the accused. She rejects the possibility of suicide and demands a thorough investigation into the case.

Mother Alleges Murder, Demands Thorough Probe

The mother of 26-year-old physiotherapist Sai Surabhi, who was found dead at a private homestay in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, on Tuesday alleged that her daughter had been traced by the accused despite being shifted to a safe location following threats to her life, and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Speaking to ANI, Geetha, the victim's mother, said her daughter had earlier been moved to a safe location with the help of acquaintances and members of certain social organisations because of threats she had allegedly received.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"My daughter had earlier been kept at a safe location with the help of acquaintances and members of certain social organisations due to threats to her life. The accused gathered information from various sources, traced my daughter, and committed the crime," Geetha alleged.

Rejecting the possibility that her daughter died by suicide, she said, "My daughter was not someone who would have committed suicide. She had dreams of building a better life. She wanted to change her life for the better and take good care of me, as I am a single parent."

Geetha further claimed that her daughter had informed her about the accused's alleged past record. "She had received information that the accused had been the subject of several complaints and cases in the past. Authorities should conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the accused receives the strictest punishment," she said.

Police Investigating All Angles

Earlier, police said that Sai Surabhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a private homestay near Muddenahalli in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Monday. Her boyfriend, Sanjeeth Ali, was found unconscious in the same room and has been taken for medical treatment. Police said that they are investigating all possible angles, including murder, suicide and poisoning.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi, who visited the scene, said it was too early to determine the cause of death. "There were no visible external injuries or blood-related injuries on the woman's body. A rope, a large number of tablets, and signs of vomiting were found inside the room. A pillow has also been seized. All possibilities remain open -- murder, suicide by hanging, or poisoning," the SP told reporters.

Couple's Relationship and Family Opposition

According to police, the couple had checked into the homestay three days before the incident. Police are verifying the sequence of events leading to Surabhi's death.

Police said Surabhi and Ali were in a relationship, which was allegedly opposed by the woman's family. According to investigators, Surabhi had earlier informed her family about her intention to marry Ali, but the proposal was not accepted. A missing person complaint had subsequently been filed after the couple left home together.