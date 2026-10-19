BJD President Naveen Patnaik questioned the Odisha government's silence on Andhra Pradesh's announcement of local body polls in the disputed Kotia villages, calling it an 'alarming' development and a betrayal of BJP's electoral promises.

Patnaik Questions BJP Govt's Silence In a post on X, Patnaik described the development as "an extremely alarming" one, calling Kotia an "inseparable part of Odisha". "The announcement of elections in Andhra Pradesh in 'Kotia', the inseparable part of Odisha, is an extremely alarming development," Patnaik said.He questioned the BJP-led state government's response, asking what had happened to the party's promise of a permanent solution to the Kotia issue. "During my tenure as Chief Minister, we fought to protect the geographical integrity of our state. BJP leaders have repeatedly stated in the past that Kotia is a part of Odisha, and they have even given slogans like 'Andhra Go Back'," he said. Recalls BJP's Past Promises Patnaik further pointed out that the BJP had promised in its 2024 election manifesto to resolve the Kotia issue, safeguard Odisha's geographical integrity and restore Odia pride. "Today, despite the so-called double-engine government in Odisha, the declaration of elections by Andhra Pradesh in 'Kotia' is highly worrisome. What has become of the BJP's assurances that 'Kotia' belongs to Odisha?" he asked. Alliance Politics Questioned The BJD leader also raised questions about the political relationship between the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which governs Andhra Pradesh and is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. "What makes this incident even more concerning is that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which governs Andhra Pradesh, is a key ally in maintaining the majority of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Is political dependency the reason behind the silence of the Odisha BJP government and its mindset of compromising on Odisha's interests and geographical integrity?" Patnaik asked.He also sought details of the recommendations made by a 16-member high-level Kotia Committee and the steps taken to implement them. "The people of Odisha expect clear answers and accountability regarding these promises," he said, asking whether the state government would protect Odisha's geographical integrity and constitutional rights or bow to pressure from the Centre.Patnaik further questioned whether the "Andhra Go Back" slogan had been used merely as an electoral promise to garner votes. "Was the 'Andhra Go Back' slogan merely an electoral gimmick to garner votes? Like the other promises made to the people of Odisha, will this one also remain an unfulfilled commitment?" he asked.He called on the Odisha government to take firm measures to protect the state's geographical integrity and maintain its sovereignty over Kotia. " It is appropriate for the state government to take firm steps, along with protecting Odisha's geographical integrity and maintaining its sovereignty over Kotia by taking all necessary measures," Patnaik added. Background of the Dispute and Poll Schedule The village cluster in Kotia has been a flashpoint of a border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.Andhra Pradesh is set to hold local body polls. Polling will take place on October 28, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 30.According to the schedule announced, elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be held on November 3, with results scheduled for November 5.Gram Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Monday questioned the Odisha government over the announcement of elections by Andhra Pradesh in Kotia villages, urging Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take steps to protect the state's geographical integrity.In a post on X, Patnaik described the development as "an extremely alarming" one, calling Kotia an "inseparable part of Odisha". "The announcement of elections in Andhra Pradesh in 'Kotia', the inseparable part of Odisha, is an extremely alarming development," Patnaik said.He questioned the BJP-led state government's response, asking what had happened to the party's promise of a permanent solution to the Kotia issue. "During my tenure as Chief Minister, we fought to protect the geographical integrity of our state. BJP leaders have repeatedly stated in the past that Kotia is a part of Odisha, and they have even given slogans like 'Andhra Go Back'," he said.Patnaik further pointed out that the BJP had promised in its 2024 election manifesto to resolve the Kotia issue, safeguard Odisha's geographical integrity and restore Odia pride. "Today, despite the so-called double-engine government in Odisha, the declaration of elections by Andhra Pradesh in 'Kotia' is highly worrisome. What has become of the BJP's assurances that 'Kotia' belongs to Odisha?" he asked.The BJD leader also raised questions about the political relationship between the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which governs Andhra Pradesh and is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. "What makes this incident even more concerning is that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which governs Andhra Pradesh, is a key ally in maintaining the majority of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Is political dependency the reason behind the silence of the Odisha BJP government and its mindset of compromising on Odisha's interests and geographical integrity?" Patnaik asked.He also sought details of the recommendations made by a 16-member high-level Kotia Committee and the steps taken to implement them. "The people of Odisha expect clear answers and accountability regarding these promises," he said, asking whether the state government would protect Odisha's geographical integrity and constitutional rights or bow to pressure from the Centre.Patnaik further questioned whether the "Andhra Go Back" slogan had been used merely as an electoral promise to garner votes. "Was the 'Andhra Go Back' slogan merely an electoral gimmick to garner votes? Like the other promises made to the people of Odisha, will this one also remain an unfulfilled commitment?" he asked.He called on the Odisha government to take firm measures to protect the state's geographical integrity and maintain its sovereignty over Kotia. " It is appropriate for the state government to take firm steps, along with protecting Odisha's geographical integrity and maintaining its sovereignty over Kotia by taking all necessary measures," Patnaik added.The village cluster in Kotia has been a flashpoint of a border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.Andhra Pradesh is set to hold local body polls. Polling will take place on October 28, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 30.According to the schedule announced, elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be held on November 3, with results scheduled for November 5.Gram Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling. (ANI)