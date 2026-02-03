A dispute over a shop's name in Kotdwar, Pauri Garhwal, led to protests and police intervention. Cops say the situation is normal with patrols deployed. FIRs have been registered against both groups and protestors based on video footage.

Kotdwar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandra Mohan Singh said that the situation in the city is normal and police are conducting foot patrols after a dispute between two groups over a shop's name in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on January 26, when a group of people demanded that a shopkeeper change the name of his shop. A dispute arose when he refused to comply with their demand. A gym trainer, Deepak Kumar, reportedly confronted the mob, after which protests broke out on January 31. Police have registered FIRs based on video footage and urged people not to sensationalise the incident on social media, ASP Singh said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police register cases, monitor social media

The police official said, "An incident occurred on January 26, in which a dispute arose between two groups over the name of a shop. Both sides filed complaints at the police station, and an investigation was conducted. After the investigation, a case was registered on January 31. Following this, some people started protesting in Kotdwar on January 31."

"A case has also been registered against them under the relevant sections. People are being identified based on video footage and other evidence. Action will be taken soon. Our forces are deployed at the border because some people are spreading misinformation on social media, which we are constantly monitoring. The police are conducting flag marches and foot patrols. The situation in the city is normal, as it was before. I request everyone not to sensationalise this matter on social media," ASP Singh told ANI.

Earlier, Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said that police have registered cases based on complaints by both parties. He told ANI that on January 31, the protestors approached Deepak Kumar and blocked the road. SSP Panwar said, "On January 26, a dispute arose between two parties over a disagreement about changing the name of a shop. We received complaints from both sides, and we registered FIRs. On January 31, some outsiders came to Deepak's place and blocked the road. The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case against them. I urge and appeal to everyone not to disrupt the peace or disturb communal harmony. We will take strict legal action against anyone found guilty."

Gym trainer's side of the story

Meanwhile, Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar said the issue escalated into communal tensions after a group of boys misbehaved toward the shopkeeper. Deepak questioned the case filed against him, claiming that the other party started the dispute.

Deepak Kumar told ANI, "My friends and I were celebrating Republic Day when we went to one of our friends' shops. Some boys came to the shop and started misbehaving with the shopkeeper over the shop's name. I asked them to stop misbehaving, but they replied that in their religion, the word 'Baba' is only used for Sidhbali Baba, and for no one else, and that the shopkeeper would have to change the shop's name. The shopkeeper refused, and the argument escalated into a communal issue. "The boys were from the Bajrang Dal, and the shop belonged to a Muslim. So I said, 'My name is Mohammed Deepak, what's it to you?' I don't understand why a case was filed against me when the entire fight was started by the other side. We don't support any political party, but rather an ideology. Hanuman is an ideal for every gym member because he inspires hard work," the gym trainer said. (ANI)