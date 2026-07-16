Following the deaths of five women, female patients at Kota Medical College are refusing dialysis. They demand kidney transplants, citing severe discomfort, emotional distress, and financial hardship, and seek a written guarantee from the government.

Female patients undergoing treatment for kidney failure at the Super Speciality Wing of Kota District Medical College have refused to undergo further dialysis sessions and demanded that the administration arrange kidney transplants following the deaths of five women in the case.

Sharing her ordeal, one of the patients said she has been experiencing severe discomfort after every dialysis session and appealed to the government to facilitate her kidney transplant at the earliest. "I don't want to live a life that is dependent on dialysis... I have only six months or so... Please get me a kidney transplant as soon as possible. I appeal to the government to help me get well. It's been two months. I left my family and everything else behind. I have two small children at home. After dialysis, I experience severe discomfort--my hands and feet go cold, and I start shivering," she told reporters.

Patients Demand Written Guarantee

Another patient, while speaking to reporters, alleged that despite repeated assurances from public representatives, no concrete action had been taken regarding their treatment. She urged the government to provide a written commitment to arrange kidney transplants. "The collector has not been given any definitive answer. All the politicians have come and given assurances, but till now no one has taken actual responsibility for getting the kidney transplants done. The government should take official responsibility and give it to us in writing that they will get it done, whether now or later. Only then will we be satisfied," she said.

Highlighting the emotional and financial impact of the prolonged treatment, she said the patients and their families were facing immense difficulties while being separated from their loved ones. "We are suffering from deep depression being confined here. Our health deteriorates constantly because of this distress. We are completely cut off from our families; our children are crying at home while we are lying here in the hospital. On top of that, my husband is on the verge of losing his job due to this prolonged crisis. It is a terrible situation, and we simply do not want to continue living on the support of dialysis," she added.

Medical College Responds

Responding to the patients' concerns, Principal of Kota Medical College, Dr Nilesh Jain, said dialysis remains a life-saving procedure and that a dedicated medical team is continuously monitoring the affected patients.

Responding to the concerns raised by the patients, Principal of Kota Medical College, Dr Nilesh Jain, said dialysis remains a life-saving procedure and that a dedicated medical team is continuously monitoring the affected women. "Dialysis is a life-saving procedure, and the Nephrology department at this super-speciality hospital performs dialysis for approximately 80 patients every 24 hours. I cannot say whether others are facing difficulties or not, but only these five individuals seem to be experiencing issues. A full medical team has been deployed to handle any symptomatic issues and is constantly monitoring the patients," Jain told ANI.

Jain urged the patients to discuss their concerns with their treating physicians and avoid being influenced by misconceptions regarding their treatment. "If the patients have any doubts regarding their kidney condition, they should sit down with their treating physician for a thorough discussion. Instead of getting caught up in misconceptions, the patients should trust their physician and discuss the appropriate way forward for their treatment. Predicting exactly how long a patient will live is beyond the scope of any physician. Their condition has improved significantly compared to where they started, so they should maintain their trust in the treatment process," he added.

The affected women have been undergoing treatment for nearly two months after developing kidney complications following Caesarean section deliveries. Their family members had recently submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding kidney transplants and sought intervention in the matter.

Five women have died in the case, while five others continue to undergo treatment at the hospital. The administration and medical authorities are monitoring the condition of the patients as concerns continue over their long-term treatment and recovery. (ANI)