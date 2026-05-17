A new initiative will create a premium fusion fabric by blending Rajasthan's Kota Doria with Northeast's Eri Silk. The project aims to boost India's handloom sector, open new opportunities for artisans, and target high-end global markets.

In a major boost to India's handloom sector, a significant initiative has been launched to develop a new premium fusion fabric by blending Rajasthan's traditional Kota Doria with Northeast India's renowned Eri Silk. A high-level delegation, led by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), alongside fashion designers and weavers, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Lok Sabha Camp Office in Kota on Sunday to discuss the roadmap for this textile integration.

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A Step Towards '5F Vision'

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that Kota Doria is not just a garment but a symbol of the identity of the Hadoti region and the hard work of its local weavers. "Blending Kota Doria with the North-East's Eri Silk to create a new fabric will give a unique identity to two of the country's richest handloom traditions and open doors to fresh opportunities for artisans," Birla said. He added that this initiative is a significant step forward in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '5F Vision'--Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign.

A Fusion of Strength and Style

DoNER Secretary Sanjay Jaju stated that under the proposed plan, a specialized premium fabric will be engineered to target high-end domestic and international markets. The new textile will seamlessly merge the soft texture and durability of Eri Silk with the signature lightweight, translucent, and checkered weave of Kota Doria. "Eri Silk is globally recognized for its strength, warmth, and eco-friendly production, while Kota Doria is world-famous for its distinct checkered patterns and airy feel. The combination of these two traditional styles will give a new direction to the Indian handloom industry," Jaju noted.

Project Formalization and Groundwork

As part of the groundwork, the DoNER Secretary, accompanied by Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya and Mara Kocho, a representative of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), visited the Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Kaithoon. The delegation closely observed the traditional weaving process of Kota Doria and discussed the technical possibilities of its fusion with Eri Silk. Local fashion designers from Kota also shared their inputs regarding the proposed project.

To formalize and accelerate the project, an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between NEHHDC and the District Industries Centre (DIC) of the Government of Rajasthan. According to officials, the upcoming MoU will strictly focus on joint design development, advanced training programs for local weavers, and providing robust market linkages to position these Indian handloom products in the global market. (ANI)