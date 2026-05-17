The Indian Army trained Village Defence Groups in J&K's Ramban district to bolster security for the Amarnath Yatra. The training focused on weapon handling and tactical drills to enhance local preparedness and coordination with security forces.

The Indian Army organised a comprehensive training capsule for Village Defence Groups (VDGs) from Kabbi, Gandhri, Khatter, Mughala and Bhatni villages in Ramban district. The training aimed at enhancing local preparedness, strengthening coordination with security forces and fostering a secure environment for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, which symbolises faith, unity and national integration. The capsule included practical training on firing positions, weapon handling and fire & move drills, enabling participants to effectively respond during contingencies and assist in maintaining vigilance in their respective areas.

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Understanding the Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva. The Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern.

The ice stalagmite forms every year during the summer months and reaches its maximum size in July and August, when thousands of Hindu devotees make an annual pilgrimage to the cave.

Pilgrimage Routes and Logistics

The sacred shrine of Amarnath, situated at 3,888 meters above sea level in Jammu and Kashmir, attracts thousands of pilgrims annually. Pilgrims travel long distances either on the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in South Kashmir or the more direct but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in North Kashmir.

The pilgrimage is taking place simultaneously via both the Pahalgam route (Anantnag district) and the Baltal route (Ganderbal district).

As the sacred yatra approaches, coordination between departments, early security deployments, and structured logistical planning are being emphasised to ensure the safe passage and spiritual experience of every pilgrim heading to Baba Barfani's darshan.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organises the Amarnath Yatra, which is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal.