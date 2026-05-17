Gautam Adani met Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, assuring cooperation for the state's development in infrastructure and energy. The Adani Group chairman also launched a Rs 150 crore vision care initiative in Mastichak for rural communities.

Adani Meets Bihar CM, Pledges Support for Development

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani on Sunday met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in the state capital and assured every possible cooperation for the development of Bihar.

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Sharing a post on X, the Chairman of the Adani Group added that the company is fully committed to creating employment and undertaking social service initiatives to give a new direction to Bihar's development. आज पटना में बिहार के लोकप्रिय और ऊर्जावान मुख्यमंत्री श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी से हुई सार्थक मुलाकात ने राज्य के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के प्रति हमारे विश्वास को और मजबूत किया। अदाणी समूह बिहार के विकास को नई दिशा देने के लिए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और ऊर्जा के क्षेत्रों में सक्रिय सहयोग के साथ… pic.twitter.com/8TxY0IOYXE — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 17, 2026 "Today's meaningful meeting with Bihar's popular and energetic Deputy Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji in Patna has further strengthened our faith in the state's bright future. The Adani Group is fully committed to creating employment and undertaking social service initiatives, along with active collaboration in the fields of infrastructure and energy, to give a new direction to Bihar's development," Gautam Adani wrote.

In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary also informed that he met the "renowned industrialist of the country" and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani. देश के प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति एवं अडानी समूह के चेयरमैन श्री गौतम अडानी जी ने शिष्टाचार मुलाकात की। उन्होंने बिहार के विकास के लिए हर संभव सहयोग देने का आश्वासन दिया।@gautam_adani pic.twitter.com/Sl92qoaYQI — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 17, 2026 "Renowned industrialist of the country and Chairman of the Adani Group, Shri Gautam Adani ji, held a courtesy meeting. He assured every possible cooperation for the development of Bihar," he wrote.

Adani Group Launches Rs 150 Crore Vision Care Initiative

Earlier today, Gautam Adani led the ground-breaking ceremony for a landmark Rs 150 crore vision care initiative, rooted in his philosophy of "Seva Hi Saadhna Hai" (service is the highest form of worship). He made this announcement in Mastichak, about 70 kilometres from Patna, to create one of the world's largest rural eye care ecosystems with capacity for 3.3 lakh eye surgeries annually while training 1,000 eye health professionals every year.

The initiative seeks to strengthen affordable eye treatment, rural outreach and vision care-skilling while bringing dignity, hope and the gift of sight to underserved communities across the Hindi heartland.

'Seva Hi Sadhaana Hai': A Guiding Philosophy

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said "Seva Hi Sadhaana Hai" is not merely a slogan, but a guiding philosophy that must translate compassion into lasting institutions for society. "Restoring sight is not merely a medical intervention. It is about returning hope, confidence and dignity to a human life," he wrote.

Calling Bihar "a land that has historically given new consciousness and direction to the nation", he added that the newly-created trust, "Adani Akhand Jyoti Foundation", would seek to take the spirit of service born in Bihar to underserved communities across India.

Partnership and Implementation

The Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, will financially support the Adani Centre for Eye (ACE) and Adani Training in Ophthalmic Medicine (ATOM) in Mastichak, in partnership with Akhand Jyoti Foundation, a leading rural eye care institution based in Bihar.

ACE will serve as an advanced treatment and surgical facility focused on affordable care, complex procedures and large-scale rural outreach, while ATOM will focus on training optometrists, ophthalmic assistants and community healthcare workers to strengthen India's rural healthcare workforce. A ceremonial flag off was done for a fleet of 10 patient transport buses under the ACE banner to symbolise the start of last-mile vision care access across remote villages in Bihar and adjoining regions. (ANI)