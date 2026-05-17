VHP's Vinod Bansal criticised Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the Bhojshala verdict, alleging Congress is 'anti-Hindu'. Singh questioned the High Court's order, which ruled the complex is a temple, citing a past ASI report.

VHP Slams Congress Over 'Anti-Hindu' Rhetoric

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Sunday criticised Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks over the Bhojshala case in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the party has a long history of being "anti-Hindu". Bansal said the Congress often distances itself from controversial comments while still protecting such leaders. The VHP leader said, "Engaging in divisive rhetoric and making anti-Hindu statements is not a recent phenomenon for the Congress party; it is a very old tradition... Such tactics have been going on continuously. Now, this latest statement from the Congress comes from a leader who, just two days ago, was claiming that he is a Sanatani himself... The very DNA of the Congress party has always been anti-Hindu. Their consistent agenda has been to vilify Sanatan Dharma, to dismantle ancient traditions."

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"Whenever such controversial statements are made, the Congress party conveniently maintains a stance of neither agreement nor disagreement; they simply continue to shelter and nurture such leaders within their ranks... The falsehoods of these sinful and deceitful individuals are now being exposed for all to see," he further said.

Digvijaya Singh Questions High Court's Bhojshala Verdict

Vinod Bansal's remark came after Digvijaya Singh questioned the verdict of the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex, stating that the ASI "found no evidence of a temple at the site."

Speaking with media personnel, Singh said that the monument, protected by ASI, is "not a place of worship," and said that the High Court's order was "vague." "ASI's protected monument is not a place for worship...in a report submitted by the Archaeological Survey of India, it was mentioned that they had found no evidence of a temple at the site...High Court's order is very vague," he said.

Madhya Pradesh High Court's Ruling

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex was that of Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty. The court also partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) April 7, 2003 order, which had permitted the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the site on Fridays.

ASI lawyer Aviral Vikas Khare said the Bhojshala complex would continue to remain under the protection and supervision of the ASI. (ANI)