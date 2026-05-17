CPI(M)'s Md Salim criticized PM Modi's appeal on the fuel crisis, calling the situation 'grave.' He urged the government to lead by example by reducing its own expenditure instead of offering 'lip service' and burdening citizens.

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal regarding the ongoing economic and fuel challenges, stated that the situation in the country is "very grave" and urged the government to lead by example rather than just offering "lip service." Speaking to ANI, the CPI (M) leader said, "When the Prime Minister is talking about a crisis, not only a fuel crisis but an economic crisis, that means the situation is very grave... I think it's not only lip service."

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'Reduce Govt Expenditure First'

He further suggested that the central government should focus on reducing its own expenditure before passing the burden onto the citizens. "The government must show and set examples that they are reducing the expenditure. This should not be only advice to the public, and should not be at the cost of infrastructure or at the cost of the common people's livelihood," he added.

PM's Appeal to Citizens

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Price Hike Linked to West Asia Conflict

The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally. (ANI)