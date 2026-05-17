Following a dispute with the Rohini Court Bar Association President, the Delhi High Court transferred District Judge Rakesh Kumar-V. The lawyers' body had demanded his transfer and called for a strike. He has been replaced by Dhiraj Mittal.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday Evening transferred a judge of the Rohini District Court. Lawyers' Body had demanded the transfer of District Judge-4 (North West) Rakesh Kumar-V to another court. Now he has been attached to the Director of Delhi Judicial Academy with immediate effect.

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Judicial officer Dhiraj Mittal has been transferred from the Academy to Rohini court as District Judge -4 (North West District). Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj issued an order on the transfer of these judges with immediate effect on Sunday.

Dispute Sparks Lawyers' Protest

Lawyers of Delhi District courts had raised a demand to transfer District Judge Rakesh Kumar-V after a dispute between him and Advocate Rajiv Tehlan, President of Rohini Court Bar Association. The Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Bar Associations had called a strike on Monday in all district courts.

On Sunday, the coordination committee issued a circular in this regard. It said that in an emergent meeting of the Coordination Committee resolved that the highly objectionable and unbecoming conduct displayed yesterday (May 16) by District Judge Rakesh Kunar towards an Advocate, who also happens to be the President of the Rohini Court Bar Association, during the course of court proceedings, has caused deep resentment and serious concern amongst all the members of the entire District Court Bar.

It is also said that the Coordination Committee resolved that District Judge Rakesh Kumar be immediately transferred from Rohini Courts, all judicial work be withdrawn from him forthwith, and an enquiry into his conduct be initiated at the earliest.

Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, Secretary General, Coordination Committee, on Sunday issued a circular and had requested all esteemed members of the Bar to extend their full cooperation, solidarity and support in the said abstention from work in order to uphold the dignity, independence and collective respect of the legal fraternity.

Advocate Tarun Rana, coordinator, Coordination Committee, said that the committed had written to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and demanded that the judge be transferred immediately and take action against him. (ANI)