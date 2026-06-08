A video claiming a Korean YouTuber, dressed as a pregnant woman, was harassed in India went viral on social media. But what's the real story? The YouTuber himself has come forward to set the record straight.

For the last few days, a video has been doing the rounds on social media, putting India in a bad light. But now, the Korean YouTuber in the video, Sumin, has himself come forward to reveal the truth.

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The clip was being shared widely with the caption, 'Korean youth disguised as a pregnant woman attacked in India'. The video also shows people touching Sumin in an inappropriate way. Sumin has now stepped in to explain what really happened.

Sumin clarified that the video of him dressed as a pregnant woman was actually shot in Bangladesh. The other clip, showing Holi celebrations, was from India. He explained that someone had edited these two completely separate videos together to create a false and misleading story.

In a post on Threads, Sumin urged people not to spread misinformation against any country using his content.

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"The pregnant disguise was in Bangladesh, and the Holi celebration video was from last year in India. The person who edited the video just did whatever they wanted to make it more controversial," Sumin explained. He also added that he was not in any disguise during the Holi festival. "People might have mistaken me for a woman in the video because of my long hair," he said.

Referring to the campaign against India, Sumin warned people not to misuse his videos to fuel hate campaigns against any country. He made it clear that he travels to different countries to learn about their culture, not to put down any nation, community, or their traditions.