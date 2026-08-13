The Dwarka Court deferred judgement on a revision plea regarding Sonia Gandhi's name on the voter list, allegedly before she became an Indian citizen. The revisionist, Vikas Tripathi, is seeking the registration of an FIR against the Congress leader.

Judgement Deferred on Revision Plea

The Special Judge at Dwarka Court on Thursday deferred the judgement on a revision connected with the issue of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name inclusion in the voter list. This matter pertains to the inclusion of the name of Sonia Gandhi in the voter list allegedly prior to she became a citizen of India.

Revisionist Vikas Tripathi has alleged that her name was included in the voter list prior to she became citizen of India. He is seeking registration of an FIR, which was declined by the magistrate court. This order has been challenged in revision. Special Judge (now transferred to Dwarka Court) Vishal Gogne was to pronounce the judgement on August 13 (today). He had reserved the judgement on July 25. However, the judgement could not be pronounced as the judge was on leave on Thursday.

Legal Arguments Presented

During the arguments before the Special Judge, it was submitted by Senior Advocate R S Cheema along with Tarannum Cheema, who appeared for Sonia Gandhi, that the documents placed by the revisionist are not genuine. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Ajay Burman, along with Advocate Neeraj, appeared for the revisionist Vikas Tripathi and argued that the respondents are not able to disclose how her (Sonia Gandhi) name was included in the voter list prior to she became Indian Citizen.

Case Background and Court Proceedings

On July 4, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi filed her reply to an application seeking filing of additional documents in a matter related to inclusion of her name in the voter list allegedly before becoming an Indian Citizen. On May 16, an application was filed on behalf of revisionist Vikas Tripathi for bringing an additional document on record. On April 18, after concluding the rebuttal arguments, the revisionist sought permission to place on record a document, which is a report of the election Commission of the year 1980. Thereafter, the application for filing additional documents was filed by Vikas Tripathi.

On March 30, the court heard the arguments by the complainant against Sonia Gandhi. The court also heard the counsel for Sonia Gandhi. The court had asked the counsel for Sonia Gandhi, "How will you bypass the issue that Sonia Gandhi became a voter prior to she became citizen of India in 1983?" Senior Advocate R S Cheema, counsel for Sonia Gandhi, had submitted that it is a fishing and roving inquiry; the ACJM concluded it rightly.

On the other hand, it was argued by Senior Advocate Burman that it was not possible to get the name included in the voter list without becoming an Indian Citizen. We are trying to show the court that only by forged documents or fraud could it have been done. The Court had said, "You are here before the court asking for FIR. The matter is nearly half a century back. Who is going to be investigated? You are expanding the ambit."

Senior counsel for the petitioner, Vikas Tripathi, had submitted that they are aware of this fact. We have now acquired a copy from the Election Commission. We had applied for a copy of the roll, and the attested copies were provided The Court had said, "As on date, the only information that you are disclosing is the circumstance of addition and deletion. This is a case of declaration made by a foreign citizen. We are able to show that a prima facie false declaration was made and it needs to be investigated, the counsel for the complainant had said. We are asking for an investigation into forged documents and forgery, the senior advocate had submitted.

The court was hearing the revision petition against the order refusing the order for registration of the FIR. Vikas Tripathi had moved an application against Sonia Gandhi, which was dismissed by the ACJM of Rouse Avenue court. (ANI)