YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy urged the AP Chief Electoral Officer to make the voter verification process more accessible for unmapped electors. Separately, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Thumati Madhava Rao as the party's pick for Deputy Chairman.

YSRCP Seeks Simpler Voter Verification Process

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC and State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh, seeking immediate changes to the verification process for electors placed under the unmapped or mismatched category during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the Ysrcp State office, Appi Reddy said many genuine voters may be studying, employed, working as migrant labourers or temporarily residing outside their native places and may not be able to personally appear for verification on the specified date. He requested the Election Commission to permit parents or blood relatives to submit the required documents on behalf of such voters, with proper authorisation and proof of relationship.

He also pointed out that in several notices issued to voters, the place of verification is being left blank, creating unnecessary confusion. He demanded that every notice clearly mention the exact venue, date, time and concerned officer.

The YSRCP further urged the Commission to make the process more accessible by involving BLOs in receiving documents and conducting preliminary verification at the local level, while leaving the final statutory decision to the competent electoral authority. Appi Reddy stressed that procedural difficulties should never result in the exclusion of a genuine voter and sought uniform statewide instructions to make the verification process simple, transparent and voter-friendly.

Thumati Madhava Rao Named as Deputy Chairman Candidate

Meanwhile, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Thumati Madhava Rao as the party's candidate for the vacant post of Deputy Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

YS Jagan held a meeting with the party MLCs at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli and gave them directions regarding the election of the Deputy Chairman. He said the post of Deputy Chairman in the Legislative Council is currently vacant and the process to fill the post is expected to begin soon. In this context, the party has decided to propose the candidature of Thumati Madhava Rao.