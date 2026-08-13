Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Home Minister Amit Shah for attending Parliament only on the last day of the Monsoon Session 'to sing Vande Mataram'. She and other Opposition MPs slammed the govt for disruptions and passing bills without debate.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Amit Shah's Parliament Attendance

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning his attendance in Parliament and saying he had come on the final day of the Monsoon Session only to sing 'Vande Mataram'.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die today, bringing the Monsoon Session to an end amid persistent Opposition protests and disruptions.

Speaking to the reporters, the Congress MP said, "The Home Minister has come today, only to sing 'Vande Mataram'... The entire session has taken place; neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister attended. How, then, can this democracy and this Parliament function?"

Opposition Slams 'Maggi Bills', Wasting Parliament's Time

The Opposition was demanding answers from the government over the police action against students protesting in Delhi, while the government has maintained that the matter can be discussed in Parliament.

Further, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav accused the Centre of wasting Parliament's time and public money by refusing to engage in dialogue with the Opposition, alleging that Bills were being passed without proper debate or deliberation.

"The precious time of Parliament has been, and continues to be, wasted due to this government's obstinacy, arrogance, and refusal to engage in dialogue. Because of the Modi government's stubbornness, citizens' money is being squandered at a rate of Rs 2.5 lakh per minute, averaging Rs 9 crore daily," he said.

"This government has shirked its responsibilities. Neither the government nor PM Modi has any interest in engaging in positive dialogue or listening to constructive criticism... passing bills in two minutes, like making instant noodles, without any transparency or deliberation and creating 'Maggi bills' is an insult to the millions of voters who elected these MPs to the nation's highest legislative body," Yadav further said.

The session also witnessed heated counter-protests between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs at the Makar Dwar steps of the Parliament complex.

(ANI)