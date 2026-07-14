Kolkata is likely to witness a rainy Tuesday with thunderstorms, cloudy skies and gusty winds. The IMD has forecast active monsoon conditions, while high humidity and possible waterlogging may disrupt traffic across the city.

Kolkata is expected to experience a wet day on Tuesday, July 14, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting periods of rain, thunderstorms and generally cloudy skies across the city. Monsoon activity is likely to remain active, bringing intermittent showers and gusty winds through the day.

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The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, while the minimum may settle near 26°C. High humidity is likely to make conditions feel muggy despite the rainfall. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in parts of Kolkata, urging residents to remain cautious while commuting.

Heavy rain over the past day caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Kolkata, and fresh showers today could lead to similar disruptions in low-lying areas. Commuters are advised to check traffic updates before travelling and avoid waterlogged routes wherever possible.