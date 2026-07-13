Kolkata is expected to witness an active monsoon day on July 13, with cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. While showers may bring relief from the heat, humidity is likely to remain high.

Kolkata is set to witness another typical monsoon day on July 13, with cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is likely to continue throughout the day, with some areas receiving brief but intense showers. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32°C, while the minimum may hover near 27°C, keeping the weather warm and humid.

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The city may experience periods of rain during both the morning and afternoon, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning in isolated locations. Although the showers are expected to provide temporary relief from the heat, high humidity levels are likely to make the weather feel sticky and uncomfortable. Residents heading outdoors are advised to carry umbrellas and remain cautious during sudden thunderstorms.

Heavy Rain Possible in Isolated Areas

The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall in isolated parts of South Bengal, including districts surrounding Kolkata. While widespread flooding is not expected, heavy showers in some localities could result in waterlogging, reduced visibility and slower traffic during peak commuting hours. People travelling by road are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated with the latest weather advisories.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during intense thunderstorms and to stay away from trees and electric poles during lightning activity. Weather conditions may change quickly, making it important to follow official updates throughout the day.

Monsoon Activity to Continue

Weather experts expect monsoon conditions to remain active over Kolkata in the coming days, bringing regular spells of rain and overcast skies. The rainfall is expected to help maintain comfortable daytime temperatures, though humidity will continue to remain high.

Overall, Kolkata is likely to experience a cloudy, humid and rainy day, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms dominating the weather. Residents are advised to stay prepared for changing conditions and take necessary precautions while travelling during the monsoon.