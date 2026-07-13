Ahmedabad sets a Guinness World Record by planting 3.61 lakh saplings in one hour with 25,000 volunteers. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi praised the AMC's effort, part of a larger drive to plant 1.25 crore trees in the Gandhinagar constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and thousands of volunteers after the city created a historic Guinness World Record through a massive sapling plantation drive, describing the achievement as a "record rooted in responsibility" towards environmental conservation.

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In a post on X, Sanghavi on Sunday praised the collective efforts of the civic administration, volunteers and citizens, saying the record reflected a shared commitment to building a greener future and promoting sustainable development. "A record rooted in responsibility. Congratulations to @AmdavadAMC and every volunteer who turned a collective resolve into a historic Guinness World Record. Every sapling planted today is a promise of a greener tomorrow," Sanghavi wrote on X.

Details of the Record-Breaking Achievement

Ahmedabad achieved the Guinness World Record after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation planted 3.61 lakh saplings within one hour using the Miyawaki method at Bhadaj, marking a significant milestone in the city's environmental conservation efforts.

According to the civic body, more than 25,000 volunteers participated in the large-scale plantation campaign, which was carried out across an area of nearly 76,000 square metres. As part of the drive, 35 different indigenous plant species were planted with the objective of increasing urban green cover, strengthening biodiversity and encouraging sustainable urban development.

Part of a Broader Initiative

The plantation drive forms part of a broader afforestation initiative aimed at planting 1.25 crore trees across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Of this target, 50 lakh trees are planned to be planted within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area.

Distinguished Guests and Widespread Participation

The record-setting event was organised in the presence and under the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Amit Shah. The programme was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, Minister for Urban Development and Urban Housing Rushikesh Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior government officials and other dignitaries.

The plantation campaign also witnessed active participation from AMC officials, school board representatives, BAPS volunteers, CREDAI members, police personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, non-governmental organisations, educational institutions, social organisations and thousands of citizens.

A Commitment to a Greener Future

AMC stated that the initiative is not just a world record but a significant step towards creating a greener, cleaner and more sustainable Ahmedabad. The civic body highlighted that the use of native plant species will help strengthen urban biodiversity and provide a healthier environment for future generations.

With the successful completion of the plantation drive, Ahmedabad has registered a significant contribution to global environmental conservation efforts while reinforcing its focus on sustainable urban development. (ANI)