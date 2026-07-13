A Ferrari crashed into an apartment gate in Hyderabad, with occupants fleeing. Separately, two died when a BMW going 250 kmph hit a divider on the Baroda-Panvel Highway in Badlapur. Police are investigating both incidents.

A Ferrari sports car crashed into the main gate of Hill View Apartments on Road No. 5 in Hyderabad's Film Nagar, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the accident took place during the early hours on Sunday, at around 4 a.m., when the luxury car allegedly rammed into the apartment's main gate, causing damage to the property. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the car behind. No casualties were reported in the incident. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved. Further investigation is underway.

2 killed in high-speed crash in Maharashtra

In a separate car accident, two people were killed after a car being driven at high speed crashed into a divider on the Baroda-Panvel Highway in Maharashtra's Badlapur, and a case was registered against the driver, an official said.

According to police, the accident took place at around 2:39 am on June 21 within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station, and the authorities received information about a road accident on the highway. The driver was identified as Angad Gill, who was driving the car at around 250 kmph, which crashed into a divider.

Speaking about the incident, Badlapur Senior Police Inspector Kishore Shinde said that a car carrying three occupants, including the driver, had rammed into a divider with such force that the vehicle was completely wrecked and its parts were strewn across the accident site. He added, "On June 21, 2026, at 2:39 a.m., within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station, police received a call regarding a road accident on the Baroda-Panvel Highway. Upon investigation, it was found that a BMW car with three occupants, including the driver, had collided with a divider and was completely damaged, with vehicle parts scattered at the scene." (ANI)