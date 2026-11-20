Cyclone Akvan is weakening as it approaches Odisha's Gopalpur coast. Landfall is expected Friday morning with high winds. Authorities have cleared beaches and tightened safety measures, urging public vigilance to ensure zero casualties.

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm Akvan, which intensified from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal into a very severe cyclonic storm, has weakened while moving towards the coast, with its landfall process expected to commence within the next two hours near Gopalpur in Odisha.

According to official information, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast on Friday morning near Gopalpur, between the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching up to 90 kmph during landfall. The low-pressure area had formed over the Bay of Bengal on November 13 and subsequently intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm before moving northwards over the sea towards the coast. Moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph, the system was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 2:30 am on November 20. It was located approximately 70 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 110 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 170 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 200 km south-southwest of Puri.

Although the cyclone threat to Visakhapatnam has been averted, rainfall is likely across North Andhra Pradesh on Friday as the weather system continues its movement towards the coast. Meanwhile, the district administration in Odisha has further tightened safety measures along the seashore. The rough seas and strong winds persist at the Puri beach. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged people to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration as Cyclone Akvan approaches the Odisha coast, saying that the beach area in Puri, which usually witnesses large crowds, had been cleared as a precautionary measure. Pattnaik told ANI that the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, considering the large number of visitors who come to Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath. Highlighting the precautionary measures, he said tourists had already been advised about the situation, while hotels and various tourist spots had also been covered under the administration's arrangements. "The beach area, which usually sees hundreds of thousands of people, has been cleared today. The administration and the government have made extensive preparations, aligning with the government's stated goal of 'zero casualties', to ensure safety," he said.

Referring to the developing cyclone situation, Pattnaik said the landfall process had begun and stressed the importance of remaining alert as sea waves were significantly higher than usual. "As we understand that the landfall process has begun, it is crucial for all of us to remain vigilant. The sea waves are running quite high today. I come here every morning, and today, I notice that the waves are significantly higher than usual," he said. Recalling previous cyclones, Pattnaik urged people not to panic but to follow safety instructions and extend cooperation to the administration. "We have witnessed many cyclones in the past; it is our duty to cooperate with the administration—there is no need to panic, but remaining vigilant is absolutely vital," he said. Expressing hope that the cyclone would pass without any untoward incidents, Pattnaik invoked the blessings of Lord Jagannath and reiterated the need for caution. "Hopefully, there will be no untoward incidents. Nevertheless, it is important for all of us to remain cautious. We must cooperate with the administration," he added. In Tamil Nadu, mechanised boat fishermen in Thoothukudi did not venture into the sea for fishing on Friday due to unfavourable sea conditions, marking the eighth consecutive day of suspension of fishing activities. The fishermen have stated that they plan to resume fishing operations from November 23, Monday. (ANI)