Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm ahead of its expected landfall near Odisha. However, its impact is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday

Cyclone Akvan has weakened from a Severe Cyclonic Storm into a Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest bulletin issued on November 20.

At 2:30 AM, the system was centred around 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and was moving north-northwestwards at approximately 21 kmph.

The weather system is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts near Gopalpur during the forenoon of November 20. At the time of crossing, it is likely to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 70–80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph.

IMD satellite observations have also indicated that the cyclone's cloud bands have started interacting with the coastal region.

Kolkata, South Bengal brace for heavy rainfall

Although the cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Odisha coast, its influence is likely to keep weather conditions unsettled across South Bengal.

The IMD's November 20 bulletin forecasts light to moderate rainfall at many places across Gangetic West Bengal, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations. The warning will remain in place on Friday, with heavy rainfall at isolated places expected to continue on Saturday, November 21.

Districts identified by IMD as facing a moderate flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours include East Midnapore, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia.

Thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather are also part of the regional warning. Residents should remain cautious, particularly in low-lying areas and locations vulnerable to waterlogging.

Rain alert to continue on Saturday, precautions advised

The impact of Cyclone Akvan is expected to persist even after the system crosses the coast. According to IMD, rainfall activity across Gangetic West Bengal is likely to continue on November 21, although the warning level will come down to heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather department has also warned of rough sea conditions along the adjoining North Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph, are likely until the forenoon of November 20.

Residents are advised to avoid waterlogged roads and vulnerable structures and follow local weather and traffic advisories. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the affected parts of the Bay of Bengal.

With the cyclone weakening but its associated weather system continuing to influence the region, South Bengal is likely to experience another spell of unsettled weather through Saturday.