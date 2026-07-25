CM Suvendu Adhikari said 7 cases have been filed and 70 'miscreants' identified after violence at a NEET protest in Kolkata. He condemned attacks on media and police, stating a peaceful rally was infiltrated by miscreants from specific areas.

70 'Miscreants' Identified, 7 Cases Filed

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said seven cases have been registered and at least 70 people identified as "miscreants" in connection with the violence during a NEET students' protest in Kolkata on Friday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Adhikari condemned the attack on media persons during the protest and said it was important to establish what happened during the incident.

He said the protest was initially peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia joined the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel.

"Yesterday's protest was peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia entered the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel. We have received written complaints from media persons," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said that seven cases have been registered in connection with the incident and around 70 people have been identified as miscreants. Some of those involved were identified as Afroz, Nahid, Tanveer, Rahul and Jamal.

Adhikari further claimed that the rally was called by a person named Dedipya Ganguly, who was backed by the Left party earlier. He said the rally was organised by DYFI, SFI and other organisations and was initially peaceful, but the situation turned violent after miscreants joined the gathering and targeted media persons and police.

CM Vows Strict Action, Visits Injured

CM Adhikari met with the injured at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and shared details in a post on X. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured during the protests and initiate strict action against those responsible.

"I strongly condemn the brutal attack by miscreants on Police Personnel and Journalists in Kolkata today. Several injured Journalists are currently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. I visited the Hospital to meet the injured Journalists and personally enquired about their health. I have issued directions to ensure that they receive the best treatment possible. Strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits involved. I have asked the CP Kolkata Police to identify the miscreants and initiate legal action against them," he said.

Opposition Leader Condemns Attack

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee also met the injured at SSKM Hospital and called for swift action against those responsible.

"Met my injured journalist friends today at SSKM Hospital. Words fall short to condemn such a brutal and heinous assault on media persons. Strong action against the thugs is the need of the hour," said Ritabrata Banerjee. (ANI)

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