Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse: Police arrest structural consultant amid rising tensions

    The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed on Monday at around 1 pm, leading to massive controversy and criticism.

    Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse: Police arrest atructural consultant amid rising tensions AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR regarding the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, has been arrested in Kolhapur, police said on Friday (August 30). Patil was arrested late Thursday night and transferred to the Sindhudurg police for further investigation, as confirmed by Kolhapur Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pandit.

    Patil, a resident of Kolhapur, had previously denied being the structural consultant for the statue itself. In an interview with a news channel, he clarified that while he submitted the platform's design to the Indian Navy through the state's Public Works Department (PWD), he was not involved in the statue's construction. He also said that a Thane-based company handled the statue-related work, limiting his role to the platform only.

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed on Monday at around 1 pm, leading to massive controversy and criticism.

    In addition to Patil, a contractor involved in the project has also been arrested. The incident has caused significant embarrassment for the Eknath Shinde-led state government, drawing sharp criticism and protests from opposition parties. Shinde noted that the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

    State Congress Chief Nana Patole accused the sculptor of having close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar countered by alleging the sculptor was close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Opposition parties have called the incident an "insult to the legacy" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also staged silent protests in Pune and other parts of western Maharashtra on Thursday, demanding accountability for the statue’s collapse. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy issued a statement clarifying that it had conceptualized and overseen the installation project in coordination with the state government, which provided funding for the endeavor.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states vkp

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 cases despite increased judge strength and reforms snt

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign dmn

    MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign

    Recent Stories

    Skincare Tips: 5 Effortless ways to achieve radiant skin amid busy schedules NTI

    Skincare Tips: 5 Effortless ways to achieve radiant skin amid busy schedules

    Apple introduces new AI tool Clean Up iPhone users can now remove unwanted objects from photos gcw

    Apple introduces new AI tool ‘Clean Up’! You can now remove unwanted objects from photos

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states vkp

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 cases despite increased judge strength and reforms snt

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 30: Check price of 18k,22k,24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 30: Check price of 18k,22k,24k

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon