Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata: Man arrested for trying to enter CM Mamata Banerjee's house; arms, contraband recovered

    On the day of the "Martyrs' Day" rally in central Kolkata, where a substantial gathering of Trinamool Congress party workers has assembled, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the significance of the event.

    Kolkata Man arrested for trying to enter CM Mamata Banerjee's house; arms, contraband recovered AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Kolkata Police on Friday (July 21) arrested Sheikh Noor Alam, a man found in possession of arms, for attempting to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal apprehended Alam while he was trying to enter the lane near Banerjee's residence. During the arrest, the police recovered contraband substances and several ID cards from various agencies in his possession.

    Speaking to a news agency, the commissioner said, "Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee's residence while he was trying to enter the lane. One firearm, one knife and contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies."

    'Do you have any shame?' BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal

    "He was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it. Police, STF and Special Branch are examining and questioning him at Local Police Station," the commissioner added.

    On the day of the "Martyrs' Day" rally in central Kolkata, where a substantial gathering of Trinamool Congress party workers has assembled, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the significance of the event. "The July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers," CM Banerjee stated ahead of the rally.

    "The person was spotted as soon as he parked his car in the high-security zone near the chief minister's residence. Suspecting the vehicle suspicious, police swing into action and took out the suspect in black trousers, coat and tie with a white shirt, out of the car," the commissioner said.

    "A search on him recovered a firearm, a knife, drugs and identity cards of different agencies, which include the Border Security Force (BSF)from his possession. During the course of preliminary interrogation, the suspect claimed to have hailed from different parts of the state which needed to be verified," Goyal further said.

    'Modi' surname defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on August 4, issues notice to Gujarat govt

    The suspect said he wanted to meet the chief minister, a Z-plus security protectee, and our men intercepted him when he approached the chief minister’s residence.

    In July last year, another suspect was arrested who was found hiding inside the premises of the chief minister’s residence hoodwinking a strong posse of policemen who were guarding the CM’s residence.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur shocker: Woman paraded naked recounts horror; claims police left them with the mob snt

    Manipur shocker: Woman paraded naked recounts horror; claims police left them with the mob

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on July 22 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on July 22

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice vkp

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind AJR

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel vkp

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    Recent Stories

    Project K: Why wait for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's upcoming film? MSW

    Project K: Why wait for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's upcoming film?

    Barbie ending explained: What powerful choice does Gret Gerwig's film talk about? ADC

    'Barbie' ending explained: What powerful choice does Gret Gerwig's film talk about?

    Robert Oppenheimer: 10 'explosive' facts about Father of Atomic Bomb snt

    Robert Oppenheimer: 10 'explosive' facts about Father of Atomic Bomb

    Manipur shocker: Woman paraded naked recounts horror; claims police left them with the mob snt

    Manipur shocker: Woman paraded naked recounts horror; claims police left them with the mob

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options design leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options, design leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon