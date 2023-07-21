Kolkata: Man arrested for trying to enter CM Mamata Banerjee's house; arms, contraband recovered

On the day of the "Martyrs' Day" rally in central Kolkata, where a substantial gathering of Trinamool Congress party workers has assembled, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the significance of the event.

Kolkata Police on Friday (July 21) arrested Sheikh Noor Alam, a man found in possession of arms, for attempting to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal apprehended Alam while he was trying to enter the lane near Banerjee's residence. During the arrest, the police recovered contraband substances and several ID cards from various agencies in his possession.

Speaking to a news agency, the commissioner said, "Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee's residence while he was trying to enter the lane. One firearm, one knife and contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies."

'Do you have any shame?' BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal

"He was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it. Police, STF and Special Branch are examining and questioning him at Local Police Station," the commissioner added.

On the day of the "Martyrs' Day" rally in central Kolkata, where a substantial gathering of Trinamool Congress party workers has assembled, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the significance of the event. "The July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers," CM Banerjee stated ahead of the rally.

"The person was spotted as soon as he parked his car in the high-security zone near the chief minister's residence. Suspecting the vehicle suspicious, police swing into action and took out the suspect in black trousers, coat and tie with a white shirt, out of the car," the commissioner said.

"A search on him recovered a firearm, a knife, drugs and identity cards of different agencies, which include the Border Security Force (BSF)from his possession. During the course of preliminary interrogation, the suspect claimed to have hailed from different parts of the state which needed to be verified," Goyal further said.

'Modi' surname defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on August 4, issues notice to Gujarat govt

The suspect said he wanted to meet the chief minister, a Z-plus security protectee, and our men intercepted him when he approached the chief minister’s residence.

In July last year, another suspect was arrested who was found hiding inside the premises of the chief minister’s residence hoodwinking a strong posse of policemen who were guarding the CM’s residence.