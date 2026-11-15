Kolkata's Sanjib Bhattacharya is accused of killing his former live-in partner's two pet dogs after she ended relationship with him. The incident took place at a rented flat. One dog was strangled and puppy was beaten to death with a brick.

A man has been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly killing his former live-in partner's two pet dogs after she ended their relationship and moved out of their rented apartment. The shocking incident took place in the Bikramgarh area of Jadavpur in south Kolkata, where the bodies of the two animals were found inside the flat. The accused has been identified as Sanjib Bhattacharya. Jadavpur Police arrested him after questioning him in connection with the alleged killings. The incident came to light after the woman, known as DJ Pari Nova, received a video call from him on Saturday and noticed one of her dogs hanging from a noose.

Alarmed by what she saw, Nova immediately contacted a local resident and asked him to check the apartment. When he reached the flat, he found both dogs dead. According to reports, blood was scattered across the floor, with signs of violence inside the premises.

Beagle and puppy allegedly killed inside flat

The two dogs included a Beagle and another animal belonging to an indigenous breed. Preliminary information suggests that one dog was strangled, while the other, reportedly a young puppy, was beaten to death with a brick.

Animal activists who reached the apartment after the incident reportedly found bloodstains, pieces of bricks and a chopper inside the premises. They also found several other animals trapped in the flat.

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Activist Hritisha Dey, who visited the location, described the condition of the apartment and alleged that there were signs of further violence.

She also claimed that the accused was boiling water when activists arrived, raising concerns about the safety of the other animals.

Actor and animal-rights activist Deblina Dutta also reached the spot. She contacted West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul, seeking immediate action against the accused.

Dutta alleged that the puppy's head had been crushed with a brick and expressed concern that the man could pose a threat to others.

BJP MLA from Tollyganj, Papia Adhikari, also reacted to the incident, saying that the accused was mentally unstable and should not be allowed to move around freely. However, claims about his mental health have not been medically established.

Accused allegedly admits killing dogs

According to preliminary reports, Bhattacharya and Nova had been living together in the rented apartment before their relationship deteriorated.

Nova eventually decided to end the relationship and moved out, leaving her two pet dogs behind. The accused allegedly told investigators that he killed the animals out of anger and to take revenge on his former partner.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings. The accused's alleged motive and the sequence of events are part of the investigation.

Woman alleges months of physical abuse

Following the incident, Nova also spoke about her relationship with Bhattacharya, alleging that she had faced repeated physical abuse during their time together.

Originally from Himachal Pradesh, she claimed that she was forced to leave the apartment because she feared for her life.

"I was beaten up almost every day over the past six to seven months. I had no option but to leave the house. He tortured me in every possible way and would have killed me," she said while speaking to the media.

Nova further alleged that Bhattacharya had attempted suicide a few months earlier by consuming poison. She also claimed that he had tried to implicate her brother in a false case following the incident.

These allegations have not been independently verified.

Animal activists demand strict action

The killing of the two dogs triggered anger among animal lovers and activists, several of whom gathered at the apartment and confronted the accused.

The discovery of other animals inside the flat also raised concerns about their safety and welfare. Activists sought immediate intervention to ensure that the surviving animals were protected.

Police have arrested Bhattacharya and are investigating the case. Further details about the charges, the condition of the other animals and the findings of the investigation are awaited.