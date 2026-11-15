The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins its six-day winter session on November 16 in Dharamshala. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has announced strict new media guidelines, permitting only sitting MLAs to address press inside the complex.

Himachal Winter Assembly Session Begins November 16 in Dharamshala

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday, November 16, at Tapovan in Dharamshala. The six-day session, scheduled to conclude on November 21, will have a total of six sittings, during which several public-interest issues concerning the state are expected to be discussed by the ruling party and the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has clarified that only sitting MLAs will be allowed to give media bites, hold press conferences or participate in interviews within the Assembly premises. Former legislators and other individuals will not be permitted to address the media or hold press conferences inside the complex.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Pathania said that this would be the 13th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He said that the proceedings on the first day, November 16, would begin with obituary references. The House will pay tribute to former MLA Nand Lal, who was a four-time legislator and was serving as the chairman of a state commission at the time of his death. Condolences will also be expressed over the demise of a former MLA from Kangra district, who had represented the Assembly on around five occasions.

The Speaker said that the Assembly Secretariat had received a total of 414 questions from legislators for the session, including 291 starred and 123 unstarred questions. All questions have been submitted online and forwarded to the state government for replies. While starred questions will be answered orally in the House, replies to unstarred questions will be provided to the concerned legislators in writing.

The list of questions for the first day has already been prepared, and subsequent lists will be issued as replies are received from the government. Pathania further informed that around 13 notices had been received under Rule 62, while three notices had been received under Rule 63. These include proposals for a short-duration discussion and a discussion of two hours. Under Rule 101, three notices have been received for Private Members’ Day. In addition, the Assembly Secretariat has received nine notices seeking discussions of two to three hours on important issues concerning the state.

He said that Private Members’ Day would be observed on November 19, when legislators would be able to move resolutions under Rule 101 on matters of public and state interest. Through such resolutions, members can suggest policy changes, introduce new systems or seek improvements in existing procedures. The Speaker said that the ballot process for the proposals had been completed and the Business Advisory Committee would decide the time allocation and finalise the agenda. He added that even after the session begins, legislators would be allowed to seek permission to raise any important issue concerning the state that may come to their notice.

Only Sitting MLAs Allowed to Address Media Inside Assembly Premises

Clarifying the media guidelines for the winter session, Pathania said that entry into the Assembly premises is permitted to journalists accredited at the state and district levels. Representatives of other media channels are also allowed entry in accordance with prescribed rules. However, he categorically stated that media organisations would be permitted to conduct press conferences, interviews and record bites only of sitting MLAs within the Assembly premises. Former legislators and other individuals would not be allowed to hold press conferences or give media statements inside the complex. Media organisations would also not be permitted to interview anyone other than sitting MLAs within the premises. However, journalists would remain free to interview anyone outside the Assembly complex as part of their regular professional activities.

Pathania said that the matter had been taken up by the Assembly following certain incidents in Shimla recently, when a former MLA held a press conference inside the Assembly premises and raised certain issues. The matter was subsequently brought before the House, following which a ruling was issued by the Assembly on the subject. He said that sitting MLAs enjoy special privileges and protection within the Assembly premises and the House. At the same time, all members are required to maintain conduct in accordance with the rules and procedures of the House. The Speaker added that he has the authority to take appropriate action under the rules if any member violates the prescribed procedures.