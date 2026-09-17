A viral video from Nepal’s Bajhang shows a woman throwing a live dog from Pankot Bridge into the Seti River. The footage has triggered widespread anger online, with many demanding action against the woman. Police have inspected the bridge and surrounding area but have not found the dog. Authorities are investigating the incident.

A viral video from Nepal's Bajhang district has sparked outrage after allegedly showing a woman throwing a dog into the Seti River from a bridge. The incident reportedly took place at Pankot Bridge in Chainpur Municipality. The footage appears to show the woman holding the dog and throwing it from the bridge, while several other women can be seen nearby. The video was reportedly recorded by a person present at the bridge on Wednesday morning. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident, including why the dog was thrown and whether it belonged to the woman, remain unclear.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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Police search for dog and woman

Following the circulation of the footage on social media, the District Police Office, Bajhang, sent a team to inspect Pankot Bridge and the surrounding area.

Police said they could not locate the dog during their search. Its condition and whereabouts therefore remain unknown.

Authorities are also working to establish the identity of the woman seen in the footage and verify exactly what happened. Police have not yet independently confirmed all the details visible in the viral video.

The incident has prompted calls for an investigation into possible animal cruelty.

Social media users demand action

The video has drawn strong reactions online, with several users calling the alleged act cruel and demanding legal action.

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One user wrote that animals should not be treated as toys that can simply be abandoned when their owners no longer want them. Another called for the woman to be identified and prosecuted for alleged animal cruelty. Amid massive outrage, one X user wrote 'humanity is dying'.

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Some comments also contained abusive language and calls for the woman to face violence. Others expressed sadness over the dog's fate and urged authorities to take action.

Police inquiries are continuing, while the fate of the dog remains unknown.