BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress leaders for failing to pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, accusing the party of creating social discord and disrespecting tribal heritage at Parliament House.

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Neglect of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Tribute

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday criticised the Congress for not paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Parliament House on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, describing it as an "unfortunate" development.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi accused the Congress of creating social divisions over issues concerning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other personalities representing India's cultural heritage, while alleging that no party leader came forward to pay homage to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. "Whether it is the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or any great personality of India who represents the country's cultural pride, the Congress is always engaged in creating social discord and divisions over such issues. However, not a single Congress leader came forward even to offer two flowers as a mark of respect at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda," he said.

Questioning the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said that despite making claims about tribal welfare, no Congress leader turned up to pay tribute to Birsa Munda on the occasion. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji that you used to make such tall claims, but today, forget about you, not even a single leader from your party came to pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," he said.

Trivedi further criticised Gandhi over his foreign visits and alleged remarks against India, as well as his statements in Hyderabad, questioning why he could not spare time to pay tribute to Birsa Munda. He alleged that the Congress had always been against tribal and forest-dwelling communities, accusing the party of exploiting their sentiments and leaving them dependent on foreign NGOs.

Contrasting the Congress's alleged approach with the BJP's position, Trivedi said the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership reflected the importance given to tribal communities in India's cultural traditions. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we embrace the great tradition behind the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which he initiated. This tradition regards India's forest-dwelling and tribal communities as a source of great inspiration for society," he said.

Trivedi also accused the Congress of harbouring hostility towards Indian culture and traditions, saying its attitude towards tribal communities had once again come to the fore at Parliament House. "The hatred they harbour is evident today. It is clear that they hold the same hostility towards every great personality and every revered symbol of Indian cultural traditions. Once again, their prejudice against tribal communities has come to the fore at Parliament House today," he added.