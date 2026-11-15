NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar condemned the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, rejecting BJP claims that terrorism ended after Article 370. He stated the administration, not police, is responsible for the deteriorating security situation.

Imran Nabi Dar Slams BJP Claims on Terrorism After Kishtwar Killings

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar on Sunday condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims that terrorism had ended in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking to ANI, Dar said the anger expressed by BJP MLAs over the incident was justified, while extending condolences to the families of the deceased personnel. He said the bodies of the slain police personnel deserved dignity and respect.

"I accept that the anger shown by the BJP MLAs yesterday was completely justified and genuine... We unequivocally condemn this incident and express our condolences to the bereaved families. Even when an ordinary person dies, the body deserves respect, and here, police officers were brutally killed," he said. However, Dar said the anger expressed by the Leader of Opposition towards the IPS officer was misdirected, arguing that the responsibility should instead be directed towards the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Home Minister, who head the administration.

"However, the anger shown by the Leader of the Opposition toward the IPS officer yesterday was misdirected. That anger should be directed toward the Lieutenant Governor and the Home Minister, who head this system," he said. "Until yesterday, BJP leaders were claiming terrorism had ended after the abrogation of Article 370, yet back-to-back attacks are happening. Their narrative has clearly failed, and those truly responsible must be held accountable," Dar added.

The two SPOs were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah. The bullet-riddled bodies of the two personnel, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan area of Kishtwar district. The brutal attack comes just after three CRPF personnel were injured when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district, CRPF officials said. The assailants fired at the personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured jawans were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.