Kolkata doctor rape-murder: WB govt submits report to SC, claims 23 people died amidst doctors' strike

The Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 9) heard the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench comprising of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the case, which was initiated by the top court on its own. Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, has submitted a status report in a sealed envelope to the apex court. The report, provided by the West Bengal health department, claims that 23 people have died as a result of the doctors' strike following the death of the trainee doctor.

CJI Chandrachud sought clarification as to the exact time at which the unnatural death case was registered on August 9 by the Kolkata police, to which, Sibal replied that the death certificate came at 1.47 pm and the case was registered at 2.55 pm.

The CBI has raised objections to the West Bengal government submitting its status report in a sealed cover, questioning the need for secrecy. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta expressed his disapproval, asking why the state government was hiding the report. In response, advocate Kapil Sibal clarified that the report was not formally filed but rather served to the court in a sealed cover. This development comes after the Supreme Court had previously directed the West Bengal government to submit a report on its investigation into the August 14 incident of vandalism and violence at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora staged protests in 130 cities across 25 countries on Sunday, demanding justice for the victim. In Kolkata, thousands of people took to the streets at midnight to mark one month since the heinous crime occurred on August 9, forming human chains and demanding justice for the victim in the third 'Reclaim the Night' protest march.

