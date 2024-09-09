'Habit of insulting India': Congress' Rahul Gandhi slammed for China has no unemployment issue remark (WATCH)

During his ongoing visit to the United States, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sparked significant controversy with his recent remarks on global employment issues and manufacturing. Addressing an audience in Dallas, Gandhi criticised Western countries, including India, for failing to prioritize production and manufacturing, which he argues is crucial for job creation. His comments have drawn sharp rebukes from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accuses him of undermining India's progress and favouring China.

In his speech, Gandhi highlighted a global shift in production, noting that countries like the United States once dominated global manufacturing but have since seen production move to places like South Korea, Japan, and ultimately China. He emphasized that while many countries, including India, are grappling with high unemployment rates, others like China and Vietnam have successfully managed their employment challenges due to their focus on production.

"The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem. So there are places on the planet that are not struggling with unemployment," Gandhi said.

He added, "There's a reason. If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the centre of global production. Anything that was made, cars, washing machines, TVs, all made in the United States. Production moved from the United States. It went to Korea, it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China. If you look today, China is dominating global production... So what has happened? The West, America, Europe, and India have given up on the idea of production and they've handed it to China. The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organize consumption."

Gandhi called for a reimagining of India's approach to production, asserting that it is unacceptable for the country to allow manufacturing to become dominated by China, Vietnam, or Bangladesh.

"India has to think about the act of production and organizing production. It's not acceptable that India simply says, okay, manufacturing, what you call manufacturing or production is going to be the preserve of the Chinese. It's going to be the preserve of the Vietnamese. It's going to be the preserve of Bangladesh. We have to reimagine how to produce in a democratic environment. Until we do that, we will face high levels of unemployment. And frankly, it's not sustainable. So you're going to see that if we carry on down this path of forgetting about manufacturing, you're going to see massive social problems coming in India and in the United States and Europe. The polarization of our politics is because of this," he further said.

The BJP has responded strongly to Gandhi's comments. National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of being overly supportive of China and of habitually insulting India.

"Rahul Gandhi is so eager to bat for China and he has a habit of insulting India. The world is aware of a 17 per cent youth unemployment rate in China as of August 2024. So, the question is - is it because of his MoU with the Communist Party of China that he always bats for China and does not bat for India? Rahul does not stop here, he attacks the Indian legal system just because he is out on bail. He predicts social tension in India just because it is his strategy of divide and rule," Bhandari told ANI.

"Sam Pitroda says that he is no longer the 'Pappu'. He has become very evil now because all his statements reflect falsehood against India, all his statements reflect a man who wants to divide society and a man who wants to bat for the Chinese. He insults the Hindu dev and devta by saying that it does not mean God. This is why the INDI Alliance is always against Sanatana. The essence of Rahul's speech is, it is against Bharat, against the women of India and it is everything that China or any other power wants to further their agenda in India. This is why the people of India rejected Rahul Gandhi and Congress in 2014, 2019 and 2024. They will continue to reject it in 2029 and choose PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed these sentiments, asserting that Gandhi's remarks undermine India's achievements.

"The people of the country rejected Congress for the third time under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi. India, which used to import defence, in the form of 'Make in India' is now exporting it. India, which used to import Rs 19 lakh crores in the country, has reached Rs 80 lakh crores today. Instead of praising India, he is going abroad and abusing India and praising China, praising the enemy country. It seems like he is thriving on China's money, and they are going abroad and branding China. If PM Modi did not protect the Constitution, cases of treason should be registered against such people who go outside India and criticise India," Singh told ANI.

Gandhi's visit to the US, which began on Sunday, includes meetings with members of the Indian diaspora and discussions on global and domestic issues. He was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and other members of the Indian community.

