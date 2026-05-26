A Kolkata cafe has grabbed massive attention online after hosting a full-fledged “Jai Shree Ram” themed gathering packed with saffron outfits, fluttering flags, festive decor.

A Kolkata cafe has grabbed massive attention online after hosting a full-fledged “Jai Shree Ram” themed gathering packed with saffron outfits, fluttering flags, festive decor. The viral video was shared by Bidhannagar-based cafe Sucree Palete, where a group of women arrived dressed in coordinated orange outfits to match the theme. A woman is seen enthusiastically waving a “Jai Shree Ram” flag while the group laughs, clicks pictures, and enjoys the lively celebration together.

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The cafe fully embraced the high-energy atmosphere while posting the video online. “Share this with your kitty party group because your next celebration deserves to look this fun,” the caption read.

“Jai Shree Ram vibes, endless laughter, good food & the perfect kitty party celebration at Sucree Palete. From themed decor to unforgettable moments with your girl gang, this was one kitty party to remember,” the post added.

Interestingly, the cafe disabled comments on the post, a move many online users viewed as a smart precaution, especially in Bengal, where even the most unexpected trends can quickly spiral into heated political discussions.