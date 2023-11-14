Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song

    The creators said in the statement that their objective was to pay honor to the song's cultural significance while following the conditions of the agreement, which allowed them to utilize the words in a new arrangement. 

    The makers of the recently released biographical war film 'Pippa' apologized on Monday after receiving criticism for AR Rahman's 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' version. Rahman recently performed a controversial rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam's patriotic song 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' for the military-based film. On Monday, Roy Kapur Films apologized on Instagram for the uproar surrounding AR Rahman's performance of Nazrul Islam's patriotic song.

    The creators said in the statement that their objective was to pay honor to the song's cultural significance while following the conditions of the agreement, which allowed them to utilize the words in a new arrangement.

    About 'Pippa'

    The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. 'Pippa' stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

    Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa wrote the screenplay, which is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book "The Burning Chaffees." The film's title is a reference to the amphibious combat tank PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), often known as 'Pippa' which resembles an empty tin of ghee that floats on water. This wartime saga follows the maturation of Captain Balram Mehta (Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

    The film is currently available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 

