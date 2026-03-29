The Alipore Weather Office has some news for the weekend. They're predicting storms, rain, and even hailstorms for Kolkata and South Bengal. Get ready for gusty winds of 50-60 km/h. The good news? Kolkata's temperature has already dropped by 5 degrees. North Bengal isn't spared either, with thunderstorms on the cards.

Kolkata Weather: The Alipore Weather Office has issued a warning. Kolkata, along with Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia districts, are likely to see the most intense storms and rain. They've also flagged a chance of hailstorms in Nadia, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas. Brace for gusty winds hitting speeds of 50 to 60 km/h. For the rest of South Bengal, the weather office expects winds to be around 40 to 50 km/h.

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Rain expected in North Bengal too

It's not just South Bengal; the northern districts are also in for some rain. The forecast mentions scattered thunderstorms for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda. Wind speeds could touch 40 to 50 km/h. The weather office says that Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts might see heavier rain along with the thunderstorms.

Hailstorms are also possible

Looks like the weekend plans might get a bit wet. The weather office has warned that after Saturday afternoon, Kolkata and other South Bengal districts could face winds up to 60 km/h and even hailstorms. A heavy rain alert is also in place for North Bengal. Thanks to the rain, the temperature in the city has already dropped by a cool 5 degrees. But hold on, the rain might just get heavier from Tuesday.

Gusty winds may blow

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could see some heavy showers. There's also a risk of hailstorms in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The intensity of the storms and rain is expected to reduce on Sunday and Monday. However, scattered thunderstorms with 30 to 40 km/h winds might still occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The weather office predicts that the storm and rain will pick up again in these five North Bengal districts on Tuesday, with winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms likely

The storm and rain will be less intense on Sunday and Monday. On Monday, the chances of storms will be higher in West Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram. By Tuesday, all districts in South Bengal are likely to get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Expect gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h. The forecast suggests that the storm and rain will ease up again on Wednesday.

Kolkata's Temperature

Let's talk about Kolkata. The weather office says that on Saturday, the city and the rest of South Bengal could see more storms and rain. Winds could gust between 40 and 60 km/h, and there's a possibility of hailstorms too. Kolkata's minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 34.7 degrees. The night temperature has dropped by more than 5 degrees because of the rain. The relative humidity is between 40% and 96%, and the city has received 10.4 mm of rainfall.