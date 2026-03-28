Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms, Rain Forecast Issued For Weekend; Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh has brought thunderstorms to the state. The Met office has said that many districts in North and South Bengal will see storms and rain for the next two days
Kolkata Weather
Met Office Report
Thunderstorms
South Bengal
Scattered Showers
According to the Met office, scattered showers will hit South Bengal today, Saturday, with 40-50 km/h winds. The maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees and the minimum 25 degrees. The rain will continue on Sunday, with an alert for North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad.
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