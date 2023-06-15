Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata airport fire started in room used by airlines to store stationery

    Around 9.12 p.m. on Wednesday, a fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, causing commotion and panic among travellers.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    A day after massive fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport in Kolkata, director C Pattabhi stated that the incident originated in a small room that airlines use to keep various stationery materials. He added that an inquiry has already begun to determine the precise cause of the fire that spread panic among passengers.

    Also read: WATCH: Massive fire at Kolkata airport triggers panic among passengers; shocking visuals go viral

    "The small room from where the fire started is used by airlines to store various stationery items regarding the flight departure process," Pattabhi told PTI on Thursday, adding that the room is located next to the check-in counters of portal D.

    Although there were no issues with inbound aircraft operations, the fire caused several flights that were due to take off to be delayed, according to Pattabhi.

    Around 9.12 p.m. on Wednesday, a fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, causing commotion and panic among travellers. Check-in services were restored at 10.25 p.m., according to officials, after the fire was put out by 9.40 p.m. They claimed that no one was hurt in the accident.

    Earlier, West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose noted that at first, it appeared that the fire was started by an air conditioning system error.

    Departures of 13 fights were delayed due to the fire, officials said.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
