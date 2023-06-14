WATCH: Massive fire at Kolkata airport triggers panic among passengers; shocking visuals go viral

A fire broke out near a departure gate of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday night, officials said. Firefighting arrangements were pressed into service to douse the blaze as panic-stricken passengers were moved to a safe place, they added.

No casualty was reported. The entire area inside the airport was engulfed with thick black smoke after the fire broke out at 3C departure gate at around 9 pm.

"There was a minor fire & smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check-in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm," Kolkata airport tweeted.

Visuals showing a section in the check-in area in flames, with airport authorities evacuating people, have gone viral on social media as panic triggered among passengers. Visuals from the airport showed red hue flames and plumes of smoke erupting from the portal.

"Since there was a rush of passengers, airport authorities took no chance and used their firefighters to dose it. At the moment, it is under control and the cooling process is being done," a police officer told PTI.

Officials said after an initial investigation that short circuit could be the reason for the fire.