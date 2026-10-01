The Centre has not made any final decision on the bonus amount for central government employees yet. Unions are demanding the 2025-26 PLB before Puja and a hike in the limit from ₹7,000 to ₹21,000. The government has not officially announced ₹21,000 as the new calculation base. Employees are now waiting to see if they get the bonus before Durga Puja and if the 8th Pay Commission brings any changes.