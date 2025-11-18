Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's delegation regarding development projects in minority areas and to extend the UMEED Portal timeline. Rijiju also mourned the deaths of Indian pilgrims in a Saudi Arabia bus crash.

Rijiju Meets Owaisi on Minority Area Development

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Maharashtra's Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail, and advocate Momin Mujeeb at his New Delhi residence, where the delegation submitted proposals for developmental projects in minority-dominated regions.

In a post on X on Monday, Rijiju highlighted that the delegation submitted a petition requesting an extension of the registration timeline for the UMEED Portal. https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/1990427527446159755

"Met MP @asadowaisi saheb, MLA of Malegaon Mufti Ismail saheb and Adv. Momin Mujeeb saheb from Maharashtra at my residence in New Delhi. Received proposals for developmental projects in Minority dominated areas and the petition to extend UMEED Portal registration timeline," Rijiju wrote.

Condolences for Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Accident

A day earlier, sharing a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock and grief over the deaths of Indian pilgrims in a tragic bus accident on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah. The Union Minister assured that the government is closely coordinating with the Indian Embassy to provide all necessary assistance.

"I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims. We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance," he wrote.

Rijiju said that officials are in constant touch with local authorities to gather details about the mishap and support those affected. Offering condolences to the deceased's family, he further wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for strength in this difficult time."

He also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance: 8002440003 (Toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276 and 0556122301 (WhatsApp). (ANI)