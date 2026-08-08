Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP-RSS, claiming they had no role in India's freedom struggle. At a Haldwani rally, he praised Rahul Gandhi's outreach and recalled the Quit India Movement on its anniversary.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday stepped up his attack on the BJP-RSS, accusing them of having no contribution to India's freedom struggle. He said that Congress was the party that fought for the country's freedom and protected democracy. Addressing a public rally at Ramlila ground in Haldwani, Kharge said, "The BJP and the RSS have done nothing for the country. They contributed nothing to the freedom struggle. Has any RSS member ever gone to jail for the country's freedom? Have any BJP loyalists gone to jail? Even if some did, they would likely be people who were originally in Congress and then ran away to that side. But no genuine BJP member took part in that movement. This is their history, yet they constantly lecture us on patriotism. The truth is, we are the real patriots. They are the deserters... That is why the Congress will not be intimidated by anyone, nor can anyone scare them."

Kharge lauds Rahul Gandhi's outreach

Kharge praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his outreach to people, saying he has consistently raised the concerns of youth, farmers, students and the poor and worked to protect the Constitution. "Rahul Gandhi walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to save the country's Constitution. He is continuously raising the voice of youth, farmers, the poor, and students. Rahul Gandhi continuously goes among the people to meet them and understand their problems. But is there any leader in the BJP who goes among the public? If anyone has consistently come down to the ground to listen to the problems of the people, it is Rahul Gandhi," he further said.

Recalls Quit India Movement

Kharge recalled Mahatma Gandhi's launch of the Quit India Movement on August 8, 1942, and said the movement united the people against British rule and eventually led to the country's freedom. He also praised Uttarakhand's contribution to the country's freedom struggle and defence forces. "Today is a sacred day, because Mahatma Gandhi ji initiated the 'Quit India Movement' on 8 August 1942. Mahatma Gandhi ji gave the slogan 'Do or Die', 'Quit India', due to which the people of the country united and fear took hold in the British regime. In the end, the people drove the British out of the country, and what a joyful thing it is that on this very day, such a large public gathering is taking place here," he said.

Hails Uttarakhand's contribution

"Uttarakhand is known by the name of Devbhoomi. It is also the land of the brave, and I bow to this sacred land. The Kumaon and Garhwal Regiments are renowned throughout the country. From this very land emerged a valiant son who received the first Param Vir Chakra. Therefore, all of you can proudly say that we are the people who defend the nation," Kharge further said. (ANI)