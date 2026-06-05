All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. The Congress has released a list of seven candidates for the polls scheduled for June 18.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka at the Vidhana Soudha complex here. The nomination filing took place at the office of the Returning Officer in the Vidhana Soudha complex.

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Congress Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

The Congress on Thursday released its list of seven candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on June 18. The party has also nominated Mansoor Ali Khan and Pawan Khera from Karnataka, Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj Dangi has been nominated from Rajasthan, while Praveen Chakravarty has been fielded from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

BJP Releases List of 11 Candidates

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its list of 11 candidates. The list features several prominent state leaders, organisational heavyweights, and key strategists as the party looks to consolidate its upper-house strength. The BJP has fielded Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh; Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya from Gujarat; Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh; A Sharda Devi from Manipur; and Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia from Rajasthan. For the Rajya Sabha by-election in Odisha, the party has nominated Debashish Samantaray as its candidate.

Election Commission Notifies Polls for 24 Seats

Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8. (ANI)