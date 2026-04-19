In a joint rally in Hosur, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised TN CM MK Stalin's fight against the delimitation bill to "protect democracy" and asserted that the united DMK-led alliance is capable of defeating the BJP-led Centre.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government during a joint election campaign in Hosur Assembly constituency, asserting that the DMK-led alliance is united and capable of defeating the ruling dispensation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also participated in the campaign.

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Kharge Backs Stalin on Delimitation, Praises Southern States

Addressing the rally, Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about Stalin's protest against the delimitation bill, saying the Tamil Nadu CM raised concerns to "protect democracy" and that his stand had prompted nationwide attention on the issue. He also said several states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, had contributed significantly to the country's development, while adding that population control measures had been adopted in the interest of economic growth. "The moment Stalin brought this bill out in the open and strongly opposed it, they became alert. The entire country woke up and started asking why Stalin was doing this. It was not out of fear, but to protect democracy. Stalin acted to safeguard democracy, not to destroy it like you are trying to do. We have all made sacrifices. We followed family planning and controlled our population for the country's economic growth. If any states have contributed to the country's development, it is Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Others have done very little," Kharge said.

DMK Alliance 'United Like Ten Fingers'

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, Kharge said the Opposition has "actually implemented" welfare guarantees, unlike those who only make promises. He urged unity among opposition parties, saying the DMK-led alliance comprising Congress, CPI, CPM, DMDK, MDMK and MNM is "united like ten fingers of the same hand" under the leadership of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and asserted that Stalin "is not alone" in the fight. "They make promises and claim guarantees. But giving guarantees is not enough; we have actually implemented them. I urge all to stand united. The DMK alliance, along with Congress, CPI, CPM, DMDK, MDMK, and MNM, are all united like ten fingers of the same hand, fighting together under the leadership of Stalin. Stalin should not feel that he is alone. We are all with you. This ideology is supported by the Congress Party. Leaders like Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have supported this progressive ideology and continue to play an important role in guiding the country and challenging Modi today," he said.

'Modi Has Faced First Major Setback'

Kharge further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced a "major setback" after 12 years in power, and called for continued efforts to defeat the BJP-led NDA. "Modi has faced his first major setback in 12 years. From now on, we must continue to defeat him. I sincerely urge all of you to stay united, vote together, and bring this alliance to power," he added.

Context: Opposition on Women's Reservation Bill

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill. During the three-day Special Session from April 16 to April 18, multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion. The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process. (ANI)