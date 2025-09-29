Khadi took center stage at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, celebrated as both a cultural legacy and a global fashion trend. With CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi's ‘Vocal for Local” vision, UP is branding Khadi from local to global’.

Khadi’s magic reigned supreme at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, where it stood out as both a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and a rising force in global fashion.

In a spectacular fashion show, models showcased Khadi garments that fused traditional craftsmanship with modern design, sending a strong message that Khadi has moved from “tradition to trend” and is now part of the global fashion narrative.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently urged people to embrace Swadeshi, highlighting Khadi as central to indigenous clothing. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” vision, Uttar Pradesh has given Khadi and handloom a new identity—beyond clothing, positioning it as a pillar of self-reliance and an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Schemes like One District One Product (ODOP) and Vishwakarma Shramik Samman have empowered thousands of artisans and weavers, with the state aiming to brand Khadi from local to global and establish UP as a “handloom hub.”

Consumption of Khadi is rising, especially among youth, with growing awareness of sustainable fashion leading to its recognition as the “Fabric of the Future.”

The presentation at UPITS 2025 underscored that Uttar Pradesh is not only preserving tradition but also projecting it onto the global stage. CM Yogi affirmed the government’s vision to present Khadi as a symbol of self-reliance, craftsmanship, and sustainable development—demonstrating that local crafts can build a strong international identity.