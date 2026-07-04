Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed the impeachment probe report against Justice Yashwant Verma will be tabled during the Monsoon Session. The case involves unaccounted cash. Though Verma has resigned, the process may continue as it's not yet accepted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the report of the Committee probing the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma will be tabled during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, after which political parties will decide the further course of action. Birla announced on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The report will be tabled during the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 13.

Background of the Case

The case pertains to the recovery of unaccounted and partially burnt cash from the official residence of Justice Verma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, on August 12, 2025. Following an internal inquiry, former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna forwarded a recommendation to the President of India and the Prime Minister to initiate the procedure for his removal.

Impeachment Proceedings

The Lok Sabha Speaker had constituted a three-member committee to probe the charges after receiving a multi-party notice seeking the initiation of impeachment proceedings against the Allahabad High Court judge.

Although Justice Verma has resigned amid the possibility of impeachment proceedings, his resignation is yet to be accepted by the President of India, leaving open the possibility of initiating the impeachment process.

Last year, a total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion against Justice Verma under Articles 124, 217 and 218 of the Constitution. Members of Parliament from various parties, including the Congress, TDP, JDU, JD(S), Jana Sena Party, AGP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), SKP and CPI(M), signed the memorandum. Notable signatories include MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, PP Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, KC Venugopal and several others.

History of Impeachment in India

So far, no judge has been successfully removed through the impeachment process in India. In previous instances where impeachment proceedings were initiated, either the motion failed to secure the required support in Parliament or the judge resigned before the process could be completed. (ANI)