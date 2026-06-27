The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder has revealed some shocking details. His fiancée, Sia Goyal, who allegedly pushed him from Lohagad fort, had a 'cricket connection' with her lover, Chetan. What role did the sport play in this tragic story?

The investigation into businessman's son Ketan Agarwal's murder is getting more intense. During questioning, the police have uncovered some explosive new information. Ketan was engaged to Sia Goyal, and their wedding preparations were in the final stages. But then, Sia allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad fort near Pune, killing him. Now, another shocking detail has come to light. It turns out that cricket was the reason Sia and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, first got together.

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The Cricket Connection in Sia and Chetan's Love Story

Sia Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were in a relationship. Her parents, who didn't know about this, had arranged her marriage to Ketan Agarwal. Sia was not happy about this marriage. Her relationship with Chetan wasn't exactly a 'can't-live-without-you' kind of love, but they had a history. They first met during a cricket match. Sia's brother, Sahil Goyal, is a cricketer, and Sia would often go to watch his matches. Chetan Chaudhary played on the same team as Sahil, and that's how he and Sia got to know each other.

Reconnecting at a 2025 Diwali Party

After meeting at the cricket match, Sia and Chetan started messaging and chatting. But then, Sia suddenly distanced herself from him. They reconnected in 2025 when a mutual friend threw a Diwali party. After that party, Sia and Chetan started talking again.

2004 Calls, 238 Hours of Talk Time

Since January, Sia and Chetan have called each other a staggering 2004 times. The total talk time between them is 238 hours. Since Sia's brother Sahil was the reason they met, the police have also questioned him.

The Cafe Meeting on June 17

Before Ketan Agarwal's murder, Sia and Chetan met at a cafe in Lullanagar, Pune, on June 17. They were there from around 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The police now suspect that they might have planned Ketan's murder during this meeting. The investigation is now focused on finding out what they discussed.

Ketan's Parents Are Devastated

Vishal Agarwal, a well-known wealthy businessman in Pune, is heartbroken after losing his son. Ketan's parents have demanded strict punishment for those responsible. Reports say that since his son's death, Vishal Agarwal has been staying at home, not taking anyone's calls or speaking to anyone.

Meanwhile, Sia Goyal's parents are also in deep shock. They have said that if their daughter is guilty, she should be "hanged or pushed from the same fort." They have condemned their daughter's alleged actions and have demanded the strictest punishment for her.