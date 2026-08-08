A man from Telangana has gone to the police, claiming his wife and her lover are planning to kill him. Gaddade Rajeshwar Rao, from Mahabubabad, says he found shocking chats on his wife's phone, including a message that read, "We must kill my husband, or I will die." The couple has been married since 2016 and has two children.

A man from Telangana has filed a police complaint claiming his life is in danger from his own wife and her lover. Based on the complaint by Gaddade Rajeshwar Rao, a resident of Mahabubabad, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. Rao has named his wife, Bhavani, and her alleged lover, Saidulu, in his complaint.

Rajeshwar Rao works at a private hospital in Khammam. He told the police that he married Bhavani in 2016, and the couple has two children. However, he claims his wife is having a secret affair with Saidulu, who works as a delivery executive in their area.

In his complaint, Rao alleges that the two are plotting to kill him and make it look like an accident. To back his claims, he has submitted screenshots of chats which he says he found on his wife's phone. These screenshots are allegedly of conversations between Bhavani and Saidulu.

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According to Rao, things came to a head on July 27. He says he came home for lunch and found his wife and her lover together in a compromising situation. He immediately raised the issue with the local village panchayat. The next day, he claims Saidulu even followed him when he was on his way to his brother's house.

Suspicious, Rao returned home and checked his wife's mobile phone. That's when he says he discovered the chats discussing a plan to murder him. One message from his wife to her lover allegedly read, "We must kill my husband, or I will die." Rao claims they planned to kill him somewhere outside the house and pass it off as an accident.

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Fearing for his life, Rajeshwar Rao first approached the Dornakal police. They registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the Khammam Rural police. However, Rao alleges that there was no progress in the case. He then went directly to the Khammam police to file a fresh complaint. Police officials have confirmed that a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. They said further action will be taken after the preliminary inquiry is complete.