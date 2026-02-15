The mortal remains of 10-month-old organ donor Alin Sherin Abraham were brought home for her funeral. The infant became Kerala's youngest organ donor, saving five lives after being declared brain-dead following a road accident.

The mortal remains of 10-month-old organ donor Alin Sherin Abraham were brought to her home in Mallappally on Sunday. A large number of family members, relatives, and locals gathered to pay their respects ahead of the funeral. Following a public viewing of her mortal remains at the residence, the remains of the young donor were then taken to the St. Thomas CSI Church in Nedungadappally for the funeral service.

Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor

Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the St. Thomas CSI Church to pay their last respects to Alin Sherin, honouring the infant's extraordinary contribution as an organ donor. The baby had become Kerala's youngest organ donor by giving new life to five recipients after being declared brain-dead at the hospital. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, made the decision to donate her organs.

The infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated. A six-month-old baby undergoing treatment received the liver, becoming the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant. The kidneys were allocated to another child, while the heart valve and corneas were also transplanted to patients in need.

Tragic Accident Leads to Lifesaving Gift

Alin suffered brain death following a road accident on February 5 at Pallam Borma junction in Pathanamthitta district, where a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. She sustained severe injuries, and her mother and grandparents were also critically hurt. After initial treatment in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, the child was shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13. The family consented to organ donation soon after.

The organs were transported from the hospital to various medical centres in Thiruvananthapuram under the coordination of KNOS (Kerala Network for Organ Sharing), with support from the Home Department.

Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute

Following the incident, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the deceased child, stating that the state's youngest donor, through her extraordinary contribution, will help five other babies live better lives. "Salute you, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John. Our baby, Alin Sherin Abraham, lived for months within her mother, and ten months embraced by her parents' boundless love. Now, she will help five other babies live better lives. By mindset and by heart, you are - and will always remain - loving parents. Please retrieve your happiness through life. You both truly deserve it. Dear Sherin and Arun, Yours, Kamal Haasan," said Haasan on Facebook. (ANI)