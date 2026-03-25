Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asserts that his LDF government has successfully implemented a people-centric development model over the past decade, overcoming financial constraints from the Centre and protecting farmers and public sector undertakings.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that over the past decade, the state has consistently showcased a "people-centric development model" despite facing significant financial constraints imposed by the Central government and persistent negative postures from the opposition.

Addressing a conference, Vijayan said, "Over the past decade, Kerala has been presenting a people-centric development model. Despite the Central government creating significant financial constraints and the opposition adopting a negative stance, the LDF government has consistently protected the common man amidst corporate dominance."

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Protecting Public Sector and Heritage

He noted that the state has safeguarded its public sector undertakings and industrial heritage, adding, "By safeguarding public sector undertakings and upholding Kerala's industrial heritage, the government has successfully implemented a model that turns public institutions into profitable ventures."

Criticism over Rubber Sector Policies

The Chief Minister also took aim at policies pursued by national parties regarding the rubber sector, asserting that both the Congress and the BJP adopted strategies during their tenures at the Centre that led to the sector's collapse. "While the policies adopted by both the Congress and the BJP during their respective tenures at the centre led to the collapse of the rubber sector, the LDF government in Kerala provided a special focus by offering Minimum Support Prices (MSP) to support farmers."

Addressing Ecological and Local Concerns

On ecological and local concerns, he referred to wildlife conflict and buffer zone issues. "A lack of significant intervention from the center regarding wildlife conflicts, the state government took a firm stand to protect residential areas in the Buffer Zone issue. By resolving the grievances of rubber farmers and standing firmly with the people of the highland regions, the government has ensured they are not left behind," said the Chief Minister in a conference.

Upcoming Assembly Elections

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. Both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. (ANI)