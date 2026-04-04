Shashi Tharoor expresses confidence in a UDF victory in Keralam polls, slamming the LDF government for widespread corruption and for transforming the state's acclaimed development model into what he termed a 'debt model'.

Tharoor Confident of UDF Victory, Slams LDF's 'Debt Model'

With Keralam Assembly polls due next week, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed confidence in a Congress-led UDF victory, a major electoral shift towards the party in the southern state. Speaking to ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP alleged widespread corruption under the LDF government's, and alleged transformation of the state's development model into a "debt model."

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"I don't think the people are going to vote as they did in the past. They saw the failures, corruption, scandals of the current government, who made the Keralam model a debt model," he said, citing a NITI Aayog report ranking Kerala 15th out of 19 states in fiscal management, questioning, "How can they (LDF) ask for the 3rd term when they messed up the last 2 terms?"

Calls for Strong Majority

Emphasising the need for a strong majority to prevent opposition interference, he expressed a desire for 100 seats out of 140. "100 is a desirable number for us, but as long as we have a majority, we will make a difference for the future of the state. We need a decent majority... the opposition has a kind of strength to paralyse our efforts. We want to bring about a meaningful change, therefore we are asking for a good majority from the voters," he said.

On FCRA Amendment Bill

On the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which has triggered a row between the Centre and the opposition, Tharoor argued that the government should not have the power to confiscate assets from organisations involved in social service. "Whatever Congress may have done to strengthen the FCRA, we never had any provision to confiscate the assets of those who have been working in social service in our country... Why should the government that did nothing to build the institutions, such as hospitals, schools, have the right to confiscate it?" The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India.

Attack on Convoy an 'Isolated Incident'

Regarding a reported attack on his convoy, Tharoor described the incident as an isolated event and confirmed he would not alter his campaign schedule. "It was an untoward incident that should have never happened, but I have been travelling for 15-16 days and this is a single incident. We have put it behind and we are moving on. There are still 4 days left for the campaign, we are not going to change anything, we will travel everywhere we are supposed to and spread our message to the public."

The Congress leader alleged that his gunman was injured in the incident and stated that the police are handling the matter.

The polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)