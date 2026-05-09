Keralam Congress chief Sunny Joseph said he will meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the new CM, adding the high command will take the final call. The UDF won a thumping majority in the assembly polls. Contenders are being discussed.

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): With Congress leadership deliberating the name of next Chief Minister of Keralam, party's state unit chief Sunny Joseph has said he will attend a meeting on the matter at residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

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He said the party leadership will take a decision on the Chief Minister. "I am going for a discussion before the AICC president. I am going to Kharge ji's house. There we will have a discussion and the decision will be announced by the high command," he told reporters.

Congress-led UDF won a thumping majority in the Keralam assembly polls. The Congress legislature party in Keralam has authorized the party leadership to decide the name of next Chief Minister.

Alliance Partner Demands Ministerial Berths

Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader and MLA-elect from Thodupuzha Apu John Joseph on Saturday asserted that his party was entitled to two ministerial berths in the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

Apu John Joseph said the final decision on ministerial portfolios would be taken by the leadership after the Chief Ministerial issue is settled. "Ministerial portfolios will also be decided later by the leadership, once the chief ministership is settled. The party will take the right decisions at the right time," he said.

CM Race: Contenders and Commentary

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader PJ Kurien has said the Congress was capable of handling any political situation, including by-elections, amid ongoing discussions over leadership and cabinet formation. "Congress has the strength to face not just one, but any number of by-elections. Opinions of elected representatives reflect public opinion," Kurien said in Pathanamthitta while responding to questions on the Chief Ministerial choice.

Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are seen to be key contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has criticised the Congress over what he described as visible infighting over the Chief Ministerial post. (ANI)